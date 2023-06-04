with videoTrainer Mark van Bommel does not feel that Antwerp has broad support in the battle for the Belgian football title. ,,Everyone is against us”, said the Dutchman prior to Sunday’s possible championship match against Racing Genk.

Last week, Antwerp was able to win the championship by beating Union, but then it lost a lead. The 1-1 was not enough to get the party started. ,,The disappointment was very big”, said Van Bommel. ,,I convinced the players that they can handle it by not doing anything crazy. We are preparing as always.

"That's how you should do it. That's the best mentally. If we do it completely differently now, the players will think that the trainer no longer knows. We don't get nervous and don't put on a show, that's also the strength of this team. We just come to train for business and pleasure at the club. I like that Antwerp is against the rest. I like that."

Scenarios

Three more clubs can become champions in Belgium. Antwerp has the best papers. Van Bommel’s team has 46 points. That is as many as number two Union Sint-Gillis, but they have a lesser goal difference. Genk can also grab the title. The number three has one point less. If Genk wins against Antwerp and Union spills points against Club Brugge, which has already been played out, the title goes to Genk.

Union must hope for a misstep by Antwerp and otherwise make up for a goal difference of four hits.

