Laurit Krasniqi opened the scoring in Kosovo in the 53rd minute. Michel Ange Balikwisha determined the final score in the 9th minute of injury time. The first game in Belgium ended in a draw (0-0) last week.

Vincent Janssen had a basic place at Antwerp. The striker had to sit on the bench on Sunday for his team’s first competition match with KV Mechelen in the Belgian league. His replacement Michael Frey then scored twice (0-2). Janssen made way for Frey in the 71st minute of the game against FC Drita.

Feyenoord also eliminated FC Drita in the second preliminary round of the Conference League last season, after a draw in the away game (0-0) and a hard-fought win in De Kuip (3-2).