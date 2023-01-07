The figures of the Jupiler Pro League View all results, the program, the position and all statistics (top scorers, yellow and red cards and assists) at the bottom of this article. Check out our match center here!

Vincent Janssen used a penalty kick after more than an hour of play. For the Dutch striker, it meant his eleventh goal this season in the competition. Antwerp’s first goal came in the name of Michel Ange Balikwisha in the first half. In addition to Janssen, his compatriots Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Calvin Stengs were also in the base.