With summaryRoyal Antwerp FC has put an end to a fairly long series of matches without a win in the Belgian league. The team of coach Mark van Bommel did that in the meeting with AA Gent: 2-0.
Latest update:
07-01-23, 23:21
Vincent Janssen used a penalty kick after more than an hour of play. For the Dutch striker, it meant his eleventh goal this season in the competition. Antwerp’s first goal came in the name of Michel Ange Balikwisha in the first half. In addition to Janssen, his compatriots Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Calvin Stengs were also in the base.
Antwerp FC last won in the competition until Saturday on October 20. From the five matches that followed, Van Bommel’s team only took 3 points. Antwerp is in third place, 7 points behind Racing Genk. The leader will meet number 4 Club Brugge on Sunday.
