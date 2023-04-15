The guitarist of the Irish band passed away in hospital following a short illness

Mourning in the music world: he died at the age of only 46 Mark Sheehanthe guitarist and founder, together with singer Danny O’Donoghue, of the Irish band the The Script. The artist disappeared after a short illness.

Mark Sheehan has died — The announcement of Mark Sheehan’s death was given directly by the band, with a post shared on social media: “The beloved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a short illness” the brief statement reads. “The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.” The Irish president, Michael Daniel Higginsopined that Sheehan was an “outstanding example of Irish musical success on the world stage”.

break from concerts — As reported by the British newspaper independent, Sheehan in 2022 had decided to take a break from the American legs of the tour of The Script: "It's up to him to tell his story but, yes, I think I can put it this way: the children needed their father and the wife her husband," she explained at the time Danny O'Donoghue, most likely referring to the illness that may have forced the artist to interrupt his commitments. "He's been the engine of The Script for so long, so I told him 'if you want to take some time for your family, you're more than welcome to, and I insist you go and do it.'"

the success of the scripts — The Irish pop rock band was formed in Dublin in 2001 and consisted of Danny O’Donoghue (vocals, piano, keyboards, bass and synthesizer), Mark Sheehan (guitar) e Glen Power (drums). The success of the band had come thanks to the first single We Cry, released in April 2008, which had immediately obtained numerous awards, entering the charts of best-selling songs in various countries. Own We Cry had allowed the Irish band to make themselves known even outside the United Kingdom, allowing their next single, The Man Who Can’t Be Movedto receive an equally great success: the single, released in September 2008, was in fact immediately positioned in second place in the British, Irish and Danish charts.