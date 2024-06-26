Brussels (agencies)

NATO has appointed outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg next October as the new Secretary-General of the alliance. Welcoming Rutte’s choice, Stoltenberg said that the Dutch Prime Minister is “one of the true supporters of transatlantic relations, a strong leader, and a consensus maker.” He added: “I wish him every success as we continue to strengthen NATO to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow.” “I know I will leave NATO in good hands.” Stoltenberg’s term is scheduled to end on October 1.

It is noteworthy that Rutte quickly became the most likely candidate for the position of the next Secretary-General of NATO, after he received early support from the United States, Germany, and Britain. Rutte, a center-right politician who is also the longest-serving prime minister in the history of the Netherlands, said that his appointment is a “great honor” for him, in a post on the “X” platform.

Praising Stoltenberg’s leadership, Rutte said he was “grateful to all allies” for placing their trust in him. The appointment was made for an initial period of four years by the North Atlantic Council, the decision-making body of the alliance that includes NATO ambassadors. The Dutch Prime Minister became Secretary-General at a challenging time for the Western defense alliance. Rutte, 57 years old, is responsible for the political leadership of NATO, ensuring that consensus is reached in the alliance on difficult issues, especially in times of crisis.