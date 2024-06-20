The Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis, has announced the withdrawal of his candidacy to head NATO, leaving the way clear for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed the current Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The 65-year-old leader has reportedly informed his Atlantic Alliance allies that he is withdrawing from the race – we read in a statement from the Supreme Council of National Defense – and has therefore decided to support Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Who is Mark Rutter

The 57-year-old Dutchman belongs to the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) and has been Minister-President of the Netherlands since 14 October 2010. He was State Secretary for Social Affairs and Employment from 22 July 2002 to 17 June 2004 and Secretary of State for Education, Culture and Science from 17 June 2004 to 27 June 2006 in the Governments I and II of Jan Peter Balkenende. He resigned as Secretary of State to become leader of the VVD parliamentary group at Tweede Kamer.

He was the Lijsttrekker for the VVD in the 2006 legislative elections, and he was Lijsttrekker again for the 2010 legislative elections, when his party became the most voted one. He was leader of the VVD party from 31 May 2006 to 14 August 2023.

Originally from The Hague, the city seat of the major powers of the Netherlands, he has become a protagonist of European politics in recent years. A leader with a strong liberal orientation, openly pro-market and a supporter of rigor in public finances, he has led the Dutch government since October 2010, making him the longest-serving continental leader after Angela Merkel. His executives had the hard core in his People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), strategic decider of the political orientation of The Hague.

Rutte has mediated and woven lasting alliances that have led the Netherlands to become the third pole of influence after Germany and France in post-Brexit Europe. From the sovereign debt crisis to the coronavirus crisis, his political line has always focused on supporting a rigorous application of austerity on public finances, on supporting reduced inter-European economic and financial solidarity, on defending the instruments of control over the activities of Southern European states.

Rutte built the alliance of the New Hanseatic League around Holland, a trading bloc, an economic pact and a pressure tool to carry forward a liberal political line in the institutions of Brussels. In the hottest hours of the coronavirus crisis he exposed himself as the head of a country that has become a major center of rigor in Europe, capable of aiming to separate the benefits of belonging to the Union (from fiscal dumping to free trade) from the duties of solidarity . In a risky game for the entire Eurozone.