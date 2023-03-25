In the strong first season of this podcast, Vladimir Putin was discussed, based on a number of key moments in his youth and career. Also in this season about Mark Rutte, telling anecdotes form the hooks on which the conversations are built. How Mark Rutte is pushed into a broom closet as a child, but comes out with a shrug. How, at the age of fifteen, he already spends a remarkable amount of time with the rector. Or how he managed to fundamentally change European asylum policy in 2016 within three months. Each episode highlights a different side of Mark Rutte. So indicates NRCreporter Petra de Koning Rutte’s imperturbability and penchant for regularity.

Who is Ruth? Politics. Weekly episodes of 40 min. Atlas contact