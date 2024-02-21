Mark Ruffalo is an actor with a lot of continuity in cinema who, despite his long career, has not stood out in many awards ceremonies. However, in these last four years, he has managed to obtain recognition from the cinematographic world, even recently he was awarded his own star in the Hall of Fame in Hollywood. However, for the new generation, Ruffalo's presence in cinema may be new or they may remember him more for his role as the Hulk in 'The Avengers'.

On the other hand, Mark Ruffalo In an interview with GQ magazine, he revealed his time as a superhero, his opinion on the crisis at Marvel and the roles he has played throughout his career. Additionally, he detailed why he believes it is almost impossible for there to be a solo film of the green beast.

Why wouldn't there be a 'Hulk' movie?

Mark Ruffalo He explained that making a solo film of the green character would cost a lot and that it would be almost impossible for Marvel to afford it. However, Ruffalo has shown interest in the possibility of making this film, but it depends more on the heads than on the actor himself. “I would love to do a standalone Hulk, but I don't think that's ever going to happen. It's very expensive if you make a full movie; That's why they use Hulk so sparingly,” he told the media.

What did Mark Ruffalo say about the crisis at Marvel?

Mark Ruffalo was also consulted about the situation of Marvel, since the new films of the heroes no longer attract much attention from the public and, on the contrary, have been negatively criticized. Likewise, Ruffalo pointed out that perhaps the great steps of digitalization worked against the UCM. “I think the expansion to streaming was really exciting, but the thing about Marvel movies is that you had to wait three years and that created a mystique. These fixes could be really positive things. Is it what it was? “I don't know,” she said.

Does Mark Ruffalo regret being the Hulk?

Mark Ruffalo He commented that he does not consider having wasted his time playing a superhero. On the contrary, it is fun for the actor to have the opportunity to play different roles. Furthermore, Ruffalo indicated that those colleagues who at some point criticized his work at Marvel were actually speaking out of jealousy. “I've heard it a lot from my colleagues. Sometimes I think it's a bit of jealousy. Because then I see them run out and do it (about acting in Marvel),” he said.

“I've sat in movie theaters watching the movies I've made with great directors. I've also experienced these Marvel movies with an audience and the amount of community and expression… I touch every single emotion. That means something to me. “I don't belittle him,” he pointed out.

Mark Ruffalo and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

