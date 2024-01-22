'Poor Things' or 'Poor Things', one of the most recent films by director Yorgos Lanthimos, is one of the most talked about of the moment due to its plot, inspired by the novel by Scottish writer Alasdair Gray. Likewise, this film has received numerous nominations, even surpassing 'Barbie', Greta Gerwing. However, one detail for which it has been highly questioned is its explicit sex scenes.

Mark Ruffalo, in 'Poor Creatures', plays an important role, since he is the partner of the protagonist, Bella Baxter (Emma Stone). Both appear in most erotic scenes. Although Stone has indicated that her work is a priority for her, Ruffalo explained that it was difficult for him to accept the idea of ​​nudes.

YOU CAN SEE: Mark Ruffalo reveals he used padding to increase the size of his butt in 'Poor Creatures'

What did Mark Ruffalo say about the 'hot' scenes in 'Poor Creatures'?

Mark Ruffalo, in an interview with Variety, explained that At first he did not accept it due to his age and because it was the first time in his career that he dared to perform a nude scene. “I didn't know if I could pull this off, because I've never done anything like that in my long career. I'm 55 now, so when I read the sex scenes, I thought, 'Aren't I too old to do that kind of thing? Does anyone want to do it?' see that?” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Emma Stone defends her hot scenes in the movie 'Poor Creatures': “I want to honor the character”

What did Mark Ruffalo say about the director's initiative?

Mark Ruffalo He said that the initiative of director Yorgos Lanthimos to encourage him to perform these sex scenes was important. Likewise, Ruffalo supported the theme of sex in the movies because it is part of the character. “I feel like we are going through a totally prudish time in the industry. Sexuality is deeply connected to the psychology of a character. And it should be explored in that sense as well,” she noted.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Poor creatures': when does the film that beat 'Barbie' at the Golden Globes premiere in Peru?

Did Mark Ruffalo use filler in 'Poor Creatures'?

Mark Ruffalo revealed that she had to resort to the help of buttock and leg filler. Additionally, she wore a corset to look more stylish. “Did you know that I had a pad on my butt and that they widened my legs 10 centimeters and my calves the same?They were really looking for a great silhouette. In addition, I was wearing a corset with shoulder pads that was very tight. They wanted me to look like a bird, that's why I wore a bib. “I don't think I ever made it because it was too much,” she detailed.

'Poor Creatures' is one of the favorites at the Oscars. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Mark #Ruffalo #reveals #objected #39hot39 #scenes #Emma #Stone #39Poor #Creatures39

'Poor Things' or 'Poor Things', one of the most recent films by director Yorgos Lanthimos, is one of the most talked about of the moment due to its plot, inspired by the novel by Scottish writer Alasdair Gray. Likewise, this film has received numerous nominations, even surpassing 'Barbie', Greta Gerwing. However, one detail for which it has been highly questioned is its explicit sex scenes.

Mark Ruffalo, in 'Poor Creatures', plays an important role, since he is the partner of the protagonist, Bella Baxter (Emma Stone). Both appear in most erotic scenes. Although Stone has indicated that her work is a priority for her, Ruffalo explained that it was difficult for him to accept the idea of ​​nudes.

YOU CAN SEE: Mark Ruffalo reveals he used padding to increase the size of his butt in 'Poor Creatures'

What did Mark Ruffalo say about the 'hot' scenes in 'Poor Creatures'?

Mark Ruffalo, in an interview with Variety, explained that At first he did not accept it due to his age and because it was the first time in his career that he dared to perform a nude scene. “I didn't know if I could pull this off, because I've never done anything like that in my long career. I'm 55 now, so when I read the sex scenes, I thought, 'Aren't I too old to do that kind of thing? Does anyone want to do it?' see that?” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Emma Stone defends her hot scenes in the movie 'Poor Creatures': “I want to honor the character”

What did Mark Ruffalo say about the director's initiative?

Mark Ruffalo He said that the initiative of director Yorgos Lanthimos to encourage him to perform these sex scenes was important. Likewise, Ruffalo supported the theme of sex in the movies because it is part of the character. “I feel like we are going through a totally prudish time in the industry. Sexuality is deeply connected to the psychology of a character. And it should be explored in that sense as well,” she noted.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Poor creatures': when does the film that beat 'Barbie' at the Golden Globes premiere in Peru?

Did Mark Ruffalo use filler in 'Poor Creatures'?

Mark Ruffalo revealed that she had to resort to the help of buttock and leg filler. Additionally, she wore a corset to look more stylish. “Did you know that I had a pad on my butt and that they widened my legs 10 centimeters and my calves the same?They were really looking for a great silhouette. In addition, I was wearing a corset with shoulder pads that was very tight. They wanted me to look like a bird, that's why I wore a bib. “I don't think I ever made it because it was too much,” she detailed.

'Poor Creatures' is one of the favorites at the Oscars. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Mark #Ruffalo #reveals #objected #39hot39 #scenes #Emma #Stone #39Poor #Creatures39

'Poor Things' or 'Poor Things', one of the most recent films by director Yorgos Lanthimos, is one of the most talked about of the moment due to its plot, inspired by the novel by Scottish writer Alasdair Gray. Likewise, this film has received numerous nominations, even surpassing 'Barbie', Greta Gerwing. However, one detail for which it has been highly questioned is its explicit sex scenes.

Mark Ruffalo, in 'Poor Creatures', plays an important role, since he is the partner of the protagonist, Bella Baxter (Emma Stone). Both appear in most erotic scenes. Although Stone has indicated that her work is a priority for her, Ruffalo explained that it was difficult for him to accept the idea of ​​nudes.

YOU CAN SEE: Mark Ruffalo reveals he used padding to increase the size of his butt in 'Poor Creatures'

What did Mark Ruffalo say about the 'hot' scenes in 'Poor Creatures'?

Mark Ruffalo, in an interview with Variety, explained that At first he did not accept it due to his age and because it was the first time in his career that he dared to perform a nude scene. “I didn't know if I could pull this off, because I've never done anything like that in my long career. I'm 55 now, so when I read the sex scenes, I thought, 'Aren't I too old to do that kind of thing? Does anyone want to do it?' see that?” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Emma Stone defends her hot scenes in the movie 'Poor Creatures': “I want to honor the character”

What did Mark Ruffalo say about the director's initiative?

Mark Ruffalo He said that the initiative of director Yorgos Lanthimos to encourage him to perform these sex scenes was important. Likewise, Ruffalo supported the theme of sex in the movies because it is part of the character. “I feel like we are going through a totally prudish time in the industry. Sexuality is deeply connected to the psychology of a character. And it should be explored in that sense as well,” she noted.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Poor creatures': when does the film that beat 'Barbie' at the Golden Globes premiere in Peru?

Did Mark Ruffalo use filler in 'Poor Creatures'?

Mark Ruffalo revealed that she had to resort to the help of buttock and leg filler. Additionally, she wore a corset to look more stylish. “Did you know that I had a pad on my butt and that they widened my legs 10 centimeters and my calves the same?They were really looking for a great silhouette. In addition, I was wearing a corset with shoulder pads that was very tight. They wanted me to look like a bird, that's why I wore a bib. “I don't think I ever made it because it was too much,” she detailed.

'Poor Creatures' is one of the favorites at the Oscars. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Mark #Ruffalo #reveals #objected #39hot39 #scenes #Emma #Stone #39Poor #Creatures39

'Poor Things' or 'Poor Things', one of the most recent films by director Yorgos Lanthimos, is one of the most talked about of the moment due to its plot, inspired by the novel by Scottish writer Alasdair Gray. Likewise, this film has received numerous nominations, even surpassing 'Barbie', Greta Gerwing. However, one detail for which it has been highly questioned is its explicit sex scenes.

Mark Ruffalo, in 'Poor Creatures', plays an important role, since he is the partner of the protagonist, Bella Baxter (Emma Stone). Both appear in most erotic scenes. Although Stone has indicated that her work is a priority for her, Ruffalo explained that it was difficult for him to accept the idea of ​​nudes.

YOU CAN SEE: Mark Ruffalo reveals he used padding to increase the size of his butt in 'Poor Creatures'

What did Mark Ruffalo say about the 'hot' scenes in 'Poor Creatures'?

Mark Ruffalo, in an interview with Variety, explained that At first he did not accept it due to his age and because it was the first time in his career that he dared to perform a nude scene. “I didn't know if I could pull this off, because I've never done anything like that in my long career. I'm 55 now, so when I read the sex scenes, I thought, 'Aren't I too old to do that kind of thing? Does anyone want to do it?' see that?” he said.

YOU CAN SEE: Emma Stone defends her hot scenes in the movie 'Poor Creatures': “I want to honor the character”

What did Mark Ruffalo say about the director's initiative?

Mark Ruffalo He said that the initiative of director Yorgos Lanthimos to encourage him to perform these sex scenes was important. Likewise, Ruffalo supported the theme of sex in the movies because it is part of the character. “I feel like we are going through a totally prudish time in the industry. Sexuality is deeply connected to the psychology of a character. And it should be explored in that sense as well,” she noted.

YOU CAN SEE: 'Poor creatures': when does the film that beat 'Barbie' at the Golden Globes premiere in Peru?

Did Mark Ruffalo use filler in 'Poor Creatures'?

Mark Ruffalo revealed that she had to resort to the help of buttock and leg filler. Additionally, she wore a corset to look more stylish. “Did you know that I had a pad on my butt and that they widened my legs 10 centimeters and my calves the same?They were really looking for a great silhouette. In addition, I was wearing a corset with shoulder pads that was very tight. They wanted me to look like a bird, that's why I wore a bib. “I don't think I ever made it because it was too much,” she detailed.

'Poor Creatures' is one of the favorites at the Oscars. Photo: YouTube screenshot

#Mark #Ruffalo #reveals #objected #39hot39 #scenes #Emma #Stone #39Poor #Creatures39