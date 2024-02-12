It's official! Mark Ruffalo will play Hulk in 'Captain America: Brave New World'. On February 12, in an exclusive interview at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the American actor surprised fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe by confirming his return as the legendary green superhero in the fourth film of the saga. Captain America'.

The fans, who have followed Ruffalo's path as one of the strongest characters in the MCU For more than a decade, they have been celebrating the news on social networks; However, there is also a sad announcement from the 56-year-old artist.

What did Mark Ruffalo say about a possible standalone Hulk movie?

Shortly before announcing his participation in 'Captain America: Brave New World', in the same interview for the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Mark Ruffalo shared that he had the opportunity to contribute ideas for his role.

In a conversation with Kevin Feige, he recalled that the president of Marvel Studios asked him what he would like to do if he had a film in which Hulk was the protagonist. He answered that he would opt for an evolution of the green superhero: for him to go from being a “raging maniac” to a more integrated character. Feige responded with an affirmative, but added, “Okay, but we'll do it over the course of four movies. We'll never give you a Hulk standalone.”

Mark Ruffalo returns as Hulk

After sharing the conversation he had with Kevin Feige, Mark Ruffalo was asked if the refusal of an independent Hulk movie still stood. The actor responded that yes, as far as he knew, but that he could not give more details about it because they had asked him for discretion. Immediately after, he confirmed his participation in 'Captain America: Brave New World' as the also called 'Incredible Man'.

Very cautiously, the performer, who has played Hulk for more than 10 years, declared: “It will be great.” Likewise, he stated with a laugh that he was secretive because “they (Marvel's people) have a drone that follows me.”

When is 'Captain America: Brave New World' released?

'Captain America: Brave New World' will be the fourth installment of the 'Captain America' saga and the 35th film in the entire MCU. The film, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, is scheduled to be released on February 14, 2025.

Who will star in 'Captain America: Brave New World'?

Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson, Captain America

Danny Ramirez as Joaquin Torres (Falcon)

Carl Lumbly as Isaiah Bradley

Tim Blake Nelson as Samuel Sterns (Leader)

Shira Haas as Sabra

Liv Tyler as Betty Ross

Harrison Ford as Thaddeus 'Thunderbolt' Ross

Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner (Hulk).

