Mark Ruffalo became the 2,772nd figure to receive the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “He is a remarkable talent, with an unwavering dedication to his craft. He has captivated audiences around the world through his performances. “We are proud to honor him and place his star in front of the Stella Adler Acting Academy, where he trained to become one of our best actors,” said Ana Martínez, the producer of the most famous sidewalk in the world.

“I'm touched. I am very grateful for this (…). “I have been here crying,” declared the 56-year-old actor. Furthermore, he recalled that he came to Hollywood at the age of 18, and that when he entered Stella Adler he was “scared to death,” but sure that what he wanted to do all his life was act.

During the event, he was accompanied by his wife (Sunrise Coigney), children, friends and his beloved If I Had 30 co-star, Jennifer Garner. The duo has other titles, of course, but this romantic film is iconic for their fans.

Precisely with Garner (who got her star on the Walk of Fame in 2018) they allowed themselves to remember some steps from 'Thriller', a song they danced in If I Had 30, released 20 years ago, in 2004.

The actress spoke, recalled anecdotes and praised him as a human being and co-worker. “How lucky are we to have been in a movie where kids still dress up for Halloween?” she said. “Working with you, Mark, is loving you, I don't care what they say. “You allow yourself to be fully recognized by your colleagues, by the public, by the world,” she said moved.

“Your work in Poor Creatures deserves all the awards, all of them. But the real success is in how excited and delighted your colleagues are to have the opportunity to cheer you on and celebrate you,” she noted. Ruffalo is nominated for best supporting actor for the Oscar in Yorgos Lanthimos' film, one of the favorites with 11 nominations and currently in Peruvian theaters.

Beginnings, activism and tragedies

Before rising to fame with Kenneth Lonergan's You Can Count On Me, Mark took on small roles in television and film. His first professional role was as the son of a New York Times columnist (James Farentino) who marries an aide to the mayor (Lindsay Crouse) in the unsold 1989 CBS pilot 'American Nuclear.'

He then demonstrated his talent in films such as Collateral, Sinister Island, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Boys Are Fine, The Avengers, among others.

As recognition embraced him, he faced several personal tragedies: a brain tumor and the murder of his brother Scott, whose case was unsolved. Furthermore, not only has he moved between flashes and film sets, fame has allowed him to help give visibility to causes that interest him, such as the fight for access to uncontaminated water, and he also remains attentive to what is happening politically and socially in their country and the world.

