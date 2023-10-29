After his great performance in the drama series ‘I Know This Much Is True’, for which he won a Golden Globe, actor Mark Ruffalo returns to streaming as the protagonist of ‘The Light You Can’t See’, the new miniseries ( based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book), which will premiere on Netflix on November 2.

In this story he plays Daniel LeBlanca curator who works at the Natural History Museum of France, who is suddenly forced to flee with his young blind daughter Marie-Laure, when the Germans occupy the city in the middle of World War II.

Le Blanc does it to protect her, but he also carries a legendary diamond and must prevent it from falling into the hands of the Nazis at all costs. However, a Gestapo officer seeks to take possession of the stone and does not stop pursuing them.

“I had the book as a reference for building my character, I also knew about the history of Paris during World War II. But The most important thing for me was to become familiar with gemology. We found a museum about an hour from Budapest, where I was able to spend several hours with a curator who let me touch some semi-precious stones and dinosaur bones. Additionally, I asked him for advice and was able to talk to other curators, people who loved science and who were happy to share that passion. “That helped me a lot to understand the admiration that Daniel felt for his work,” the actor said in an interview before the start of the star strike in Hollywood.

In this miniseries, Ruffalo met again with the director Shawn Levy, with whom he had already worked on The Adam Project. “We had a great time on The Adam Project. However, I had my reservations about returning to Hungary. She had just filmed there and I wanted to be home with my family, but she explained to me, ‘I want to create something beautiful with this story and I want to do it with you.’ And that meant a lot to me. She moved heaven and earth for me to participate, she had an innate and deep understanding of history.”

In ‘The Light You Can’t See’, Daniel Le Blanc is an intelligent man who has taught his daughter Marie to defend herself and be independent amid the atrocities of war. Mark Ruffalo says that one of the most shocking things he had to experience while filming the series was filming in Budapest at the precise moment when the war broke out in Ukraine.

“We were 320 km from the border, and it was very difficult to be so close and not want to help. I had friends from the US in humanitarian aid and they asked me to bring medical and first aid equipment. That was a small but tangible way to help. But it became so palpable how everything was intertwined. We told a story from World War II about atrocities that happened and about the beautiful human stories behind them, and we also saw the beautiful human stories that came out of Ukraine while everything was unfolding, but that was not a book or a movie. “That was something that was happening in real life,” details the 55-year-old actor.

“I think we always hear the ugly side of Second World War, or any war, but it is important to also see the beautiful human stories of people who overcome adversity and misery. Even in the midst of this horror, there is always beauty present. We cannot completely sink into despair even though we must recognize the presence of it and deal with it. There is still a light that cannot be seen.”

About his work alongside actress Aria Loberti, who plays young Marie, Ruffalo confesses: “The surprising thing about Aria is that it is her first job, but she took to it like a fish in water. He had memorized the entire script at our first rehearsal. I’ve never seen anyone do that. At one point, she wanted to learn about acting methods, and I was happy to help her. I actually became her foster parent on set, my most important job was to let her know how well she was doing and watch her flourish.”