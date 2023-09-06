The former chief of staff of the Republican during his presidency claimed not to be responsible for the charges against him for integrating a plan to try to annul the results in the elections in the state of Georgia in 2020. Along with Meadows and Donald Trump himself, Another 17 involved withdrew from Wednesday’s scheduled arraignment hearing.

This Tuesday, September 5, Mark Meadows, who was the White House chief of staff during Donald Trump’s term, decided to plead not guilty to the charges that involved him in the irregular manipulation of the results in the state of Georgia in 2020 as part of an illegal plan, simultaneously with the lawyer John Eastman and the former member of the Department of Justice, Jeffrey Clark.

As a result, he will not appear in court in Atlanta this week. The indictment alleges that he was a key player in creating a false statement conspiracy and developing a plan to delay Congressional certification of electoral votes on January 6, 2021.

It also accuses Meadows of pressuring, along with Trump, the Georgian Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, to “find” enough votes to reverse the electoral defeat in Georgia, and of harassing Frances Watson – chief investigator in the office of secretary of State of Georgia – to expedite signature verification in Fulton County.

Throughout Tuesday, like Meadows and Trump, 17 other defendants filed release documents with the court and waived their rights at an arraignment hearing. Even Meadows and four others involved are aiming to take their cases to federal court.

As scheduled, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will lead an arraignment hearing this Wednesday, at which time the 19 defendants could enter a formal plea, a right they have waived after pleading not guilty.







In Wednesday’s session, McAfee will press prosecutors to clarify how soon they will decide to present their case against the 19 defendants, if they will do it with all of them together or if they will segment them into groups. In addition, it will also ask for the number of witnesses they will call, the number and size of evidence they could present.

For their part, the defendant lawyers Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell filed a request for expedited trials, which should begin in early November, and for each one to be tried individually, a motion that will have a response on Wednesday.

In addition, the Fulton prosecutor, Fani Willis, asked McAfee to schedule the trial against all the defendants for next October 23, the date for which the beginning is set only for Chesebro, who is suspected of working in the coordination and execution of a plan to have 16 Georgia Republicans sign a certificate falsely declaring Trump’s victory.

Chesebro insists that such actions are within the jurisdiction of federal authority and that the Constitution’s supremacy clause prevents him from being prosecuted under state law.

The Georgia case is the fourth that falls on Trump since he launched his presidential re-election campaign in November last year. However, the tycoon’s popularity continues to rise and he is the most likely to prevail within the Republican party.

With EFE, Reuters and AP