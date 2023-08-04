Mark Margolisthe globe-trotting actor who delivered a commanding performance as vengeful drug lord Hector Salamanca, a man of few words and a bell, in breaking bad and Better Call Saul, has died. She was 83 years old. margolis He died Thursday at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City after a brief illness, announced his son, actor and Knitting Factory Entertainment CEO Morgan Margolis.

A protégé of Stella Adler, who also pulled double duty as a personal assistant to the legendary acting teacher, margolis he also rose to prominence as Bolivian thug Alberto the Shadow in Scarface by Brian De Palma (1984); as the gruff-voiced landlord, Mr. Shickadance, searching for the rental in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994); and, from 1998 to 2003, as HIV-positive mob boss Antonio Nappa in the HBO series, oz. The Philadelphia native played an aging math teacher to Darren Aronofsky in Pi (1998), then appeared in the filmmaker’s next five films: as the guy who keeps selling Mrs. Goldfarb’s (Ellen Burstyn) television in Requiem for a Dream (2000); like a priest in The Fountain (2006); as the landlord of Randy “The Ram” Robinson (Mickey Rourke) in The fighter (2008); like a ballet patron in Black Swan (2010); and as a “fallen angel” in Noah (2014).

When asked in a 2012 interview why Aronofsky kept hiring him, he jokingly replied:

“He thinks he has an obligation! I started with him on his first movie, the $60,000 movie, Piwhen it was unknown. I chased him for three months because he kept lying to me about when I would get my money. I finally threatened to call his mom, who was the caterer on the movie. So she finally she paid me”.

Margolis, who did not speak Spanish, made his first appearance as Héctor “Tio” Salamanca in breaking bad by Vince Gilligan in March 2009, in the second episode of the second season of the AMC drama. The former enforcer of Mexican crime boss Don Eladio (Steven Bauer), his character is paralyzed and can only communicate using facial expressions and a brass bell strapped to his wheelchair.

In the spectacular season four finale, “Face to face“, which aired in October 2011, Salamanca takes revenge on drug lord Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) as part of a suicide mission, and received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2012. (Hector Salamanca even had his own tribute website).

As of 2016, with the second season of the prelude to breaking bad, Better Call Saul, margolis he got a second chance to play Salamanca as a younger man, before being incapacitated.

“I came alone to breaking bad just from what I knew, from that episode, but you can’t predict the taste, and the fans became attached to me,” he said. “Someone recently asked me, ‘How did you manage to play such a horrible guy?’ and I replied: ‘Have you talked to my friends? They’ll tell you I’m pretty miserable to begin with.’”

margolis He was born to a Jewish family in Philadelphia on November 26, 1939. His mother, Fanya, was a decorator who worked for a wallpaper company and did a lot of painting, and his father, Isidore, was a factory worker.

He took his first acting class at age 14, and after a year at Temple University, he moved to New York and studied theater with Adler at The Actors Studio (he became a lifetime member).

“My first impression of her was, ‘If God is a woman, she is he,’” he told Eric Broadbent in an Inside the Gilliverse interview in 2020. “She was larger than life. All I know [sobre actuación] It comes from Stella.

In exchange for classes, he served as Adler’s personal assistant for nearly three years, getting her taxis, delivering groceries to her apartment across from the Metropolitan Museum of Art and looking after guests’ coats when she hosted a party.

“I had a real fascination with her,” he told The Observer in 2012. “I was 19 and she was 60. That was what drew me in.”

margolis he then studied with Alder’s rival Lee Strasberg for about a year, but he drifted away from acting and struggled to make ends meet. He ran a coffee shop on MacDougal Street in Greenwich Village.

“I used to let Richie Havens sit there all night, even if he had no money, because I loved listening to his music,” she said in 2016.

He built theatrical art installations and brought geodesic domes to schools across the country.

Finally, he made his on-screen debut as a cranky airline passenger in the X-rated The Opening of Misty Beethoven (1976), then had small roles in going in style (1979), Dressed to Kill from De Palma (1980) and Arthur (1981) before his nasty Alberto was killed by Al Pacino’s Tony Montana in Scarface.

“I’m just a globe-trotting actor,” he once said. “To tell the truth, six months after ScarfaceI had to take a job with a real estate development friend for a few months to get by.”

margolis had a recurring role from 1985 to 1989 as surveillance expert Jimmy on the CBS crime drama The Equalizerstarring Edward Woodward.

his character in Ace Ventura by Jim Carrey is named after an actual landlord that director Tom Shadyac once owned. To Mr. Shickadance,

“They wanted a voice like something out of The Exorcist“, said. “I’d never seen The Exorcistbut I assumed that was it”.

To interpret the silent Salamanca, margolis he said he took cues from his late mother-in-law, Shirley.

“She was in a nursing home for many years in Florida, tragically, after suffering a stroke,” he said. “We used to visit her and she couldn’t talk. But she would get excited when we walked into the room and the left side of her mouth would always do these contortions where her lips would stick out, almost like she was chewing tobacco. So I kind of stole that from her. I always say the role is an homage to Shirley, who was actually a dancer for Earl Carroll Follies in the 1930s.”

margolis He said that Gilligan called him on the phone to tell him that Hector was going to be killed off in Breaking Bad, but that he “would have a lot of fun doing it.”

His career also included movies like The Cotton Club (1984), The Secret of My Success (1987), 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992), I Shot Andy Warhol (nineteen ninety six), Absolute Power (1997), The Thomas Crown Affair (1999), end of days (1999), The Tailor of Panama (2001), Hardball (2001), Gone Baby Gone (2007), Defiance (2008) and Stand Up Guys (2012), and TV shows like Saint Barbara, Law & Order, californication, person of interest, american horror story and The Affair.

In addition to his son and his wife, Heide, the survivors of margolis They include his wife, Jacqueline, whom he married in June 1962; grandsons Ben, Aidan and Henry; and his brother and his wife, Jerome and Ann. He lived for years in Tribeca.

In lieu of sending flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

In his interview with The Observer, margolis He said fans he met on the street “think I’m some kind of rich guy, that everyone in the movies is making the kind of money Angelina Jolie makes,” he explained. “They don’t realize that most of my life has been a struggle.”

