The almost 120 guitars of British musician Mark Knopfler, known from the band Dire Straits, have been auctioned for a total amount of more than 8.8 million pounds, the equivalent of more than ten million euros. The instruments went under the hammer on Wednesday at Christie's auction house in London. Part of the proceeds goes to charities.
