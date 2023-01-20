Much is known that in recent years the dubbing of Batman It has been one of the most loved worldwide, since prominent actors have been lending their voices to bring drawings, video games and more projects to life. And one of the actors who left the most mark was mark hamill and his interpretation of jokerwhich seems to have ended.

In a recent interview with the interview Empire, Hamill He spoke about what he thought about the death of Kevin Conroy (voice of Batman), and how sad it is not to work with him again. After this she vaguely mentioned that it is very likely that he no longer gives voice to jokerbecause it would not be the same without the duo that he did with Conroy.

Here his comment:

They’d call and say, ‘They want you to do the Joker,’ and my only question was, ‘Is Kevin Batman?’ If they said yes, I would say; ‘I’m in’. We were like partners. We were like Laurel and Hardy. Without Kevin there, there doesn’t seem to be a Batman to me.

It is worth mentioning that the first time he gave voice to the character was in Batman: The Animated Series of 1992, a role that he retained throughout all of its seasons and in subsequent animated projects. Added to this are high caliber video games such as those developed by rocksteadyand surely if it comes out joker in kill the justice there it will be present.

Via: The Gamer

Editor’s note: Perhaps with this Hamill is implying that he wants to turn the page, so probably the following animated interpretations of Joker will have the voice of someone else.