It is well known that the Geek world has personalities that they treat as their standards, among celebrities is none other than Mark Hamill, an actor who is mostly known for playing Luke Skywalker in the original trilogy Star Wars, and even in the last two episodes of the franchise. However, he is also recognized for lending his voice to animated characters, and among so many numbers, there is one that is quite iconic.

Since the 90’s, the actor has played jokervillain of batman which has been loved by fans, and this not only happened in the DC animated series, but also in other projects such as video games where it appeared and even movies. However, a year ago he passed away. Kevin Conroywho was the bat detective, and it seems that with this farewell, Hamil He has also decided to say goodbye to his counterpart.

By means of the FAN EXPO San Francisco has announced the terrible news, mentioning that it is not very funny to continue with the character if Batman is not there, making direct reference to Conroy. So yes, he will leave the legacy to those who meet the requirements to give life with their voice to joker. And clearly, the same is going to happen with the Gotham hero, so we will have to wait for a new statement.

Here what he mentioned Hamil:

Kevin was perfection. He was one of my favorite people in the world and I loved him like a brother. He truly cared about those around him: his decency shone through in everything he did. Every time I saw him or talked to him, my spirits lifted.

With everything in mind, it is very possible that he still has an additional role that we do not know until now, and that is that in the video game Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, Conroy He lent his voice for the last time to batman. That means yes joker makes some kind of cameo, we may get brief lines from Hamil.

Remember that the series in which they participate is available on HBO Max.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: People are definitely going to be a little disappointed, but at the end of the day it is the actor’s decision and it has to be respected. Additionally, this may open the door for the new generation of voice actors in the United States.