Today is an extra special May 4th, also known as the star wars daybecause it is the day that Carrie Fisher finally receives his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Fisher He passed away in 2016 at age 60, so his daughter Billie Lourd accepted the star on his behalf. This is the 2,754th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The event took place at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles this morning and featured a beautiful speech from Lourd and her “space uncle”, mark hamill. Today, Hamill posted on Instagram to celebrate her co-star ahead of attending the event and share kind words about her.

“That he May 4th be the day of Carrie Frances Fisher while receiving his well-deserved star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” he wrote. Hamill. “I am very happy to be here with Billie and so many of my colleagues from Star Wars“, said Hamill during today’s ceremony. “I met Carrie when I was 19 years old,” he shared. “Every expectation she had was just dashed, she was so caring, so funny, so adorable, so wise beyond her years. She just couldn’t believe it. And brutally frank. She began to tell me stories, intimate stories about his family.” “I mean, these are things you probably wouldn’t say to friends unless you’ve known them for years. But that’s how it was Carrie. She also had a wisdom that was far beyond what was expected of a 19-year-old,” she continued. Hamill. “I am very pleased that we are here to honor his legacy and his achievements.”

The star who played Luke Skywalker also shared the same tribute he did when Fisher passed away in 2016.

“Carrie she was one of a kind and belonged to all of us whether she liked it or not. She was OUR princess, dammit, and the actress who played her blurred into a beautiful, fiercely independent and funny, action woman who collectively took our breath away.”

Yesterday, Billie Lourd issued a statement explaining why the brothers of FisherTodd, Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher, were not invited to the event after Todd Fisher told TMZ it was “heartbreaking” and “shocking” to be left out.

“I am sorry that my aunt and uncle have chosen to join the list of people who think they have the right to control how I express my grief over the loss of my mother,” Lourd said. “The truth is that I did not invite you to this ceremony. They know why.” Lourd continued: “Days after my mom’s death, her brother and sister chose to publicly process their grief and capitalize on my mother’s death, doing multiple interviews and selling individual books for a lot of money, with the death of my mom and my grandmother as a theme. I found out about this through the press. They never consulted with me or considered how this would affect our relationship. The truth about my mother’s very complicated relationship with her family is known only to those close to her. Although I recognize that they have the right to do what they want, her actions caused me a lot of pain at the most difficult time of my life. I chose and continue to choose to handle the loss of her in a very different way.”

Joely and Tricia Leigh Fisher also released a joint statement on Instagram today:

“For some weird and misguided reason, our niece has decided not to include us in this epic moment in our sister’s career. This is something that Carrie definitely would have wanted her siblings to be around. The fact that her only brother and her two sisters have been intentionally and deliberately left out is deeply shocking.”

Lourd reacted to her uncle and aunt’s words in her own statement, adding:

“The press release that Todd Fisher gave to TMZ and the post that Joely Fisher made on Instagram once again confirms that my instincts were correct,” Lourd shared. “To be clear, there is not a dispute. We don’t have a relationship. This was a conscious decision on my part to break a cycle of a lifestyle that I don’t want to be a part of, for myself or my children.” Lourd added: “The people who knew and loved my mother at Disney and Lucasfilm have made this star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame possible to honor her legacy. This moment is about Carrie Fisher and all that she accomplished and what she meant to the world. I’m going to focus on that. May the force be with you”.

Via: comic book

Author’s note: I have never understood how people can get to the level of capitalizing on the loss of a loved one. But it happens every moment. I think Billie Lourd knew how to handle the situation and it’s good that she already knows what cloth her guys are cut from.