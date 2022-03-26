Due to injuries to Justin Bijlow and Jasper Cillessen, among other things, Flek is allowed to keep the practice match against Denmark tonight. It will be the first minutes for the Dutch national team for the 28-year-old goalkeeper of SC Freiburg.

Before his time at SC Freiburg, Flek played for Alemannia Aachen, Greuther Fürth and MSV Duisburg. In the youth, the goalkeeper played for Roda JC, but it did not come to an Eredivisie debut. And so Flek becomes the ninth player who never played in the Eredivisie but did play for the Orange squad.