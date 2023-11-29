Mavericks owner Mark Cuban speaks with Jeffrey Katzenberg during a Lakers game in Los Angeles. Gary A. Vasquez (USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

The Dallas Mavericks change hands. The team of Slovenian star Luka Dončić has been acquired by Miriam Adelson, widow of Sheldon Adelson, the powerful Las Vegas Sands casino magnate who died in 2021. Mark Cuban, the charismatic businessman who owns the team, has sold the majority of shares to the Adelsons in a transaction valued at $3.5 billion. The sale, advanced by TheAthleticallows Cuban to maintain control over the NBA team’s sporting decisions.

The operation had not been confirmed this Tuesday by any of the parties. The American media, however, cited a notification to the financial regulator from Las Vegas Sands, the Adelson corporation. With this, the company announced that it was putting shares for sale for an amount of 2,000 million dollars. The proceeds would be used to “fund the majority acquisition of a professional sports franchise” based on an agreement between the parties. lcommunication to the Securities and Exchange Commission, the SEC, indicates that the operation must be approved by the League, something that may take several weeks. After this, the transaction must be approved by the NBA Board of Governors.

Miriam Adelson, a 78-year-old doctor by profession, is the main shareholder of Las Vegas Sands, the company that built the Venetian and Palazzo casinos. The group today operates only casinos in Macau and Singapore and also owns the main Las Vegas newspaper, the Review-Journal. His family does not have any experience in the sports world. Cuban said in 2022 that he was interested in partnering with Sands and working towards the legalization of gambling in Texas, one of 29 states where sports or commercial betting is not allowed.

The shares put up for sale by Sands would be enough to acquire 57% of the Mavericks. Cuban would still have a significant package of shares. The alliance could make one of the promises the businessman made at the end of 2002 a reality: the construction of a new stadium in downtown Dallas. The building would be in a development that would include a casino. To do this, the Texas Congress must legalize gambling at some point in 2025 (it meets biennially).

Cuban bought the Mavs 23 years ago for $285 million. At that time, most NBA clubs were losing money and the value of the franchises was declining year after year. The league’s total revenue after the 1998-1999 season was just shy of $2 billion. The businessman entered at a time when sport was going to enjoy a global explosion thanks to television contracts on cable television for local markets and the push that social networks were going to give with Facebook in 2004 and YouTube in 2005 and Twitter. in 2006.

Dallas has had among its great stars Dončić and the German Dirk Nowitzki, the first European to win the NBA MVP. However, the team’s owner is one of the best-known faces for basketball fans. Cuban, 65, began making his fortune in the dot-com bubble of the 1990s. He is a regular attendee at games. It is common to see him in the stadium, wearing the shirt and shouting at the league’s referees. This has raised his public profile, which he has taken advantage of to become a celebrity thanks to his appearance on 16 seasons of the reality show. Shark Tank or to participate in new ventures such as a generic drug company. Bloomberg’s list of billionaires estimates his wealth to be around $6.5 billion.

Dallas has qualified for the playoffs in 18 of the 23 seasons Cuban has owned. His style can become controversial. Last season, 2022-2023, the team was relegated to 11th position in the West. The NBA fined the Mavs $750,000 for letting themselves miss a game against Chicago in April and holding onto a first-round draft pick that had a chance of falling into the hands of the Knicks. It is not the first time that the businessman paid for what is called in the league tanking, let yourself win on purpose. In 2018, he spent $600,000 after confessing in a podcast that he had had dinner with some of his players to convince them that they should lose to improve the team’s chances, which was not going to qualify and was looking for its best position in the draft since the of Nowitzki in 1998. Cuban said then that it was a sign of being a transparent owner.

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.