In an interview with GamesIndustry, the lead system architect of PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, as well as the author of Marble Madness and Knack, Mark Cerny said he was surprised by some current trends as the Ray tracing spread and the strong push towards 60fps . This is what intrigues him most about the current generation of consoles.

Amazing things

As for ray tracing, what amazes him is not so much the technology itself, but its rate of adoption. Cerny thought it would catch on with mid- and late-generation gamesbecause it was a last-minute feature. Instead, he saw it already in some launch titles, which made him happy.

The last two PlayStations

“The other thing that surprised me was the push to 60 frames per second. Based on previous console lifecycles, I would have expected a lot more games to run at just 30 frames per second, simply because graphics can be so much more detailed if you have more time to render. Instead, the almost universal rule right now is for games to run at 60 frames per second.”

In the same interview Cerny also talked about how Convert Games From PS5 To PC turned out to be easier than expected. In fact, Sony has done a great job in this regard, apart from a few exceptions such as The Last of Us: Part 1.

Now all that remains is to wait for its work on the PlayStation 5 Pro, a hardware update that has not yet been announced, but has been insistently rumored by now-regarded authoritative sources such as Tom Henderson.