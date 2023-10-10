Mark Cernythe lead system architect of PS4 and PS5, published a post about X to celebrate the 25 years old of her Cerny Gamesa company founded way back in 1998 and with which it provides consultancy to other companies in the industry.
In the message we can read: “Cerny Games turns twenty-five today. I never hoped it would last this long or take me to such interesting places; twenty-two games across all PlayStation platforms, including some that I helped design. Thank you for everything Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog and PlayStation.”
Veteran developer
Mark Cerny is a veteran developer in the video game industry. Just in 2022 he celebrated 40 years of career, which began in 1982 by joining Atari Games. Among his most important titles stand out Marble Madness (1984), California Games (1989), many Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, the Ratchet & Clank series and the two Knacks. The last game he worked on, in which he appears as an executive producer, is Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart from Insomniac Games.
What can we add other than wishing Cerny as many years of success within the industry? Who knows, maybe he will be the one to sign PS6 again.
#Mark #Cerny #celebrates #25th #anniversary #Cerny #Games