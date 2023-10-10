Mark Cernythe lead system architect of PS4 and PS5, published a post about X to celebrate the 25 years old of her Cerny Gamesa company founded way back in 1998 and with which it provides consultancy to other companies in the industry.

In the message we can read: “Cerny Games turns twenty-five today. I never hoped it would last this long or take me to such interesting places; twenty-two games across all PlayStation platforms, including some that I helped design. Thank you for everything Insomniac Games, Naughty Dog and PlayStation.”