Mark Cavendish won the fourth stage of the Colombia Tour, which took place this Friday between Paipa and Zipaquirá, of 181 kilometers, in which Rodrigo Contreras (NU) retained the lead in the competition.

The British rider adjusted his 163rd career victory and to his style, to packaging, pushing the bicycle and supported by the enormous work of his team.

It is a beast'

At 38 years old, he is competing in his last season as a cyclist after being convinced that he could beat the record of Eddy Merckx to be the rider with the highest number of stages won in the Tour de Franceafter it is tied at 34 wins.

The Briton has an enviable track record, which leads him to be considered one of the most important packers in the history of world cycling.

He has won 34 stages in the Tour, 17 in the Giro d'Italia and three in the Vuelta a España. He has the 2011 world road title in his backpack and has even been a medalist in the Olympic Games, Well, it was silver in the omnium.

The Colombia Tour has the privilege of having Cavendish, who visits the country for the first time. This result was expected, not only by his team, but by the organization of the competition.

It is important because Cavendish has not only been a figure in the three major races in the world, but he was world champion in 2011.

The key

Astana has already completed almost a month in Colombian territory. The group arrived first in Antioquia territory and descended two and a half weeks ago to Boyacá, to continue its concentration at altitude.

When they met the leadership of Harold TejadaCavendish had to work, but they lost the lead in Tunja, which relaxed them.

This victory for the British joins other great victories by great world cycling champions such as Bernard Hinault, Pascal Simon, Greg Lemond and Laurent Fignon.

His last victory had been in the 2023 Giro d'Italia, on May 28, when he had decided to return to cycling, as he announced that he was going to retire.

He himself confesses that he had to change, that life dealt him a hard blow and he realized that he was not a good person.

Arrogant, little friends with his friends, with more enemies than close people, it was time for Cavendish to make a change in his life, which has helped him become a better person, cyclist, father and husband.

They say that he took the bicycle because it was his turn, to fulfill the contract with his team, but he did not have the same desire as before to raise his arms again.

It lasted four years in limbo. His last victory had been in the Dubai Tour in 2018, but from then on he went blank, after becoming considered the best packer in the world.

Is married to Peta Todd, From whose union there are four children: David, Adele, Casper and Andrew, everything for him, his everything, his engines, his loves.

He lived a very complicated time with them. On November 27, 2021, everything was quiet in the Cavendish house. Everyone was sleeping, but suddenly four thieves broke into the house in Essex (United Kingdom).

The shock was impressive. The assailants, who were wearing balaclavas, proceeded to gag the people who were in the house and even hit the cyclist, while showing them the knives.

