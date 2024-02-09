Mark Cavendish won the fourth stage of the Colombia Tourwhich took place this Friday between Paipa and Zipaquirá181 kilometers, in which Rodrigo Contreras (NU) retained the lead in the competition.

Almost from the beginning of the fraction there was a breakout made up of runners Brayan Sánchez (Team Medellín), Efren Santos (Canels), Franklin Revelo (Saitel), Carlos Parra (Saitel), Kevin Castillo (Sistecrédito), Danny Osorio (Orgullo ), Juan Diego Alba (Sel. Colombia), Bayron Guamá (Ecuador) and Steven Haro (Ecuador).

Getaways…

The escapees devoured most of the route, between them they defined the seconds and the points of the special sprints and the three mountain prizes, in a day that seemed calm.

Of the rounds played so far, this Friday was the calmest, since there was no head-to-head fight between the favorites, as happened in the last three rounds.

Nairo Quintana and Egan Bernal. Photo: César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO

The maximum difference between the leaders and the main group reached 3 minutes and 30 seconds, but little by little it decreased as the kilometers passed.

Fernando Gaviria and Mark Cavendish stayed, it was not a day for them, since during the journey there were several strong climbs for them, but after the Sisga summit they forced themselves to connect the group.

30 km from the finish line, the escapees were connected and, later on, they jumped from the lot. Julián Cardona (Team Medellín), Laureano Rosas (Swift Carbon) and Alex Gil (Pride Country). At 16 km the difference was only 16 seconds, while the group was heading straight.

At the back, the group maintained relative calm, at least among the general favorites, who saved their strength for this Saturday's exercise, the queen stage between Cota and Alto del Vino, out of category.

