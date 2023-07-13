Mark Cavendish (38) had successful surgery on his broken collarbone yesterday. The Briton made this known via a video on Instagram. In it, the British top sprinter, who had to abandon the Tour de France on Saturday after a crash, also reports that he is ‘overwhelmed’ by all the support from the cycling world.

Cavendish broke his collarbone in a crash on stage eight. ‘Screws’ from a previous operation played tricks on him. “I broke my right collarbone,” his update began from his hospital bed. ,,The recovery will only take a little longer because there are already screws in it from an earlier break. But we are still talking about a few weeks.”

"I am overwhelmed by the support and love I received. It wasn't the way I wanted to leave the Tour, but that's part of the beauty and brutality of the race. I miss my Astana family, but will support them until Paris. Now it's time for rehabilitation. Time to get started."

Cavendish aimed for a record 35 stage wins this Tour, which would put him above Eddy Merckx. Astana team boss Alexandre Vinokourov already announced that she will be with Cav want to continue so that he can ride his fifteenth Tour to win that 35th.

Despite his crash, Cavendish was included in the provisional British squad for the World Road Race Championships next month in Glasgow, Scotland. The British association awaits further reports from Astana’s medical staff. The world championships in all cycling disciplines will be held from 3 to 13 August.



