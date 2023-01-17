Cavendish is, according to Astana, “the best sprinter ever”. In the Tour de France, he at least holds the shared record of most stage victories (34), as much as Eddy Merckx. The 37-year-old Brit rode for Quick-Step – Alpha Vinyl last season, on whose behalf he won a stage in the Giro d’Italia. Previously he won the points jersey in all Grand Tours and became world champion on the road.