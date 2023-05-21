Cavendish, who played for Astana this season, is the most successful active rider with no less than 161 victories. He became world champion in 2011, won Milan-Sanremo in 2009 and also recorded 53 stage victories in grand tours.

In his last season as a pro, ‘Cav’ is still chasing the mythical record of stage wins in the Tour de France. At the moment he shares this with Eddy Merckx. Both booked 34 stage victories in the Tour. Cavendish is on the provisional entry list for this year’s Tour.

Cavendish’s counter stands at sixteen day successes in the Tour of Italy. This Giro, the Briton will have a maximum of two more chances via a bunch sprint.