It’s been good for Mark Cavendish. At the end of this season, the 38-year-old top sprinter says goodbye to cycling. He will announce this tomorrow at a press conference during the second rest day in the Giro d’Italia.
Cavendish, who played for Astana this season, is the most successful active rider with no less than 161 victories. He became world champion in 2011, won Milan-Sanremo in 2009 and also recorded 53 stage victories in grand tours.
In his last season as a pro, ‘Cav’ is still chasing the mythical record of stage wins in the Tour de France. At the moment he shares this with Eddy Merckx. Both booked 34 stage victories in the Tour. Cavendish is on the provisional entry list for this year’s Tour.
Cavendish’s counter stands at sixteen day successes in the Tour of Italy. This Giro, the Briton will have a maximum of two more chances via a bunch sprint.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Mark #Cavendish #calling #day #British #top #sprinter #announces #retirement #Monday
Leave a Reply