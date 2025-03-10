Mark Carney will be the Prime Minister of Canada after being chosen to replace Justin Trudeau at the head of the Liberal Party

The former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, Mark Carney, has been chosen this Sunday to replace Justin Trudeau at the head of the Liberal Party and the Canadian government.

Carney has been imposed on a vote between about 400,000 followers of the Liberal Party to the former minister and former minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland, whose resignation of the government in December caused the crisis that culminated this Sunday with the election of the former governor of the Canadian Central Bank.

After his election as leader of the Liberal Party, Carney will replace Trudeau in the next hours as prime minister of the country until general elections are convened, which could occur in April.

Carney took the leadership of the Liberal Party after getting the support of 85.9 % of the approximately 150,000 followers of political formation who finally exercised their right to vote to choose the new leader. In second place was Freeland, with 8 % of the votes.

Canada can’t let Trump “succeed”

After being declared a new leader of the party, Carney has said that “the Liberal Party of Canada is united, is strong and is prepared to fight to build an even better country” and referred several times to the US president, Donald Trump, and his threats against the country’s economy and sovereignty.

“My government will put into action a plan to build a stronger economy and new commercial relations with reliable business partners,” said Carney to add then that Canada cannot let Trump “succeed.” “I feel that everything in my life has helped me prepare for this moment,” added Carney.

The new liberal leader, who is not a deputy and has never been chosen to occupy a seat in the lower house of the Canadian Parliament, will have to decide in the coming weeks if he summons early elections or wait for the opposition parties to present a motion of censure against his government.

The Liberal Party is in a minority in the Canadian Parliament, whose mandate was extended by Trudeau in January and will not resume its sessions until March 24.

The three opposition groups, the Conservative Party, the Social Democrat New Democratic Party (NPD) and the sovereign Quebequés Block (BQ), have already warned that they intend to force early elections.