Georgia representative and legislator, Marjorie Taylor Greene, he yelled at US President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.

The woman stole the glances because, in front of everyone and without any qualms, Called ‘Liar’ After President Mentioned Some Republicans Wanted To Eliminate Medicare And Social Securityprograms that cover the medical expenses of people who do not have private insurance.

“Instead of making the rich pay their fair share, some Republicans want to eliminate Medicare and Social Security. I’m not saying it’s a majorityBiden said.

After the statement, the tension began to be felt in the room, as several Republicans spoke out with boos showing their disagreement. Among them was Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is also running for Trump’s vice president.

The Republican legislator stood out and yelled at the president: “Liar.” To the insults and jeers, Biden responded: “Stand up and show them: We won’t cut Social Security! We won’t cut Medicare!”

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Biden a liar as he accurately states that some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare. Republicans say no, so Biden responds, “So we all agree, Social Security and Medicare are off the books.” pic.twitter.com/N83YSFc7eN —Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 8, 2023

After the controversial session, Marjorie Taylor made a video that she posted on her Twitter account. In it, the woman did not take back what she said during Biden’s speech. In fact, she confirmed it with complete certainty.



“He called him a liar because that’s what he is,” he said in the video, clarifying that Republicans have not talked about cutting Social Security or Medicare.

