Marjorie Taylor Greene, wearing a mask that says “Trump won”, this Thursday in Congress. ERIN SCOTT – POOL VIA CNP / ZUMA PRESS / CONTACTOP / Europa Press

Little by little, as the shadow of Donald Trump, who covered everything, fades, Republican congressmen are having to face the ghosts of a radical movement that they have thrown themselves into without a net in the last four years. Ghosts embodied better than anyone by the brand-new congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (Milledgeville, Georgia, 47 years old), an extremist on whom legislators will have to speak publicly this Thursday and choose, with light and stenographers, if they put a stop to the conspiracy delusions that they intoxicate US politics or if they pay homage to the Trumpist bases, which even today grease the Republican electoral machinery.

Marjorie Taylor Greene won a House seat for Georgia in November, thanks, in part, to an ad in which she came out armed with an assault rifle warning “Antifa terrorists” not to put “a bloody foot in northwestern Georgia ”, and another in which he came out with the same rifle alongside a collage with photos of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other young left-wing congresswomen. It is time, said the candidate, for “strong conservative Christians to go on the offensive against these socialists who want to break our country.” He prevailed over his Democratic rival with 74% of the vote. And his activity this month that he has been in Congress has focused on walking around with a mask that says “Trump won”, wrongly and repeatedly defending that the Republican effectively won the November elections by a landslide, and writing some inconsequential articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, the day after his inauguration, alleging “abuse of power.”

Greene has voiced his support for numerous far-right conspiracy theories, including QAnon and Pizzagate, those that claim that the Democratic and Hollywood elites are a sect of Satan-worshiping pedophiles and cannibals, or that the Clintons have murdered fifty of his associates. The congresswoman also defended, according to gems from her social media activity revealed these weeks, that the recent California wildfires may have been caused by a space laser controlled by Jewish bankers. He shared a video in which a Holocaust denier assures that “Zionist supremacists have orchestrated a promotion of immigration and miscegenation.” He described the outcome of the 2018 legislatures as an “Islamic invasion.” He supported certain calls to assassinate Democratic political leaders, and has often viewed school shootings, such as the Parkland (Florida, 2018) and Sandy Hook (Connecticut, 2012) shootings, as rigging to push legislation in favor of control of firearms.

Republican congressmen were busy these days studying how to retaliate against one of their congressmen. But not Greene, but Liz Cheney, the third authority in the Republican group in the Lower House, the daughter of the former vice president of George W. Bush, with a long and respected career in the party. The reason? Have voted in favor of impeachment Trump, scared by his followers’ assault on the Capitol on January 6. Meeting behind closed doors Wednesday night, in a secret ballot with a result of 145 to 61, the Republicans finally decided not to remove Cheney from his duties.

Regarding Greene, the Republicans’ strategy so far has basically been to look the other way, as they have been doing with the radical current that has taken over the party. Ignore it, and resort to it when it is necessary to scratch votes in Trump’s bases, as in the second round that was held to award the two Senate seats for Georgia. But the Democrats, who have a majority in the House, have said enough and have announced a vote this Thursday to strip the congresswoman of her positions in the parliamentary committees. A cunning move that will force Republicans to take a public position.

Of course, most Republicans are appalled, privately, by what Greene says. But to stand in public against someone who has become one of Trumpism’s heroines, an expert lyncher on social networks and who still has the enthusiastic support of the former president, is for many to risk reelection aspirations. Some Republicans want to see in Thursday’s vote a battle for the soul of the party. But for now, due in part to the unconditional and self-serving delivery of the establishment Republican to Trump during these four years, that soul is the heritage of the radicals. Because the Republican Party today is more Marjorie Taylor Greene than Liz Cheney.

Amid the in-party debate, Senator Mitch McConnell himself, who embodied that marriage of convenience between Trump and a party already radicalized by the Tea Party like no one else, said Monday that Greene’s “wacky lies and conspiracy theories” ( which he did not explicitly mention) are a “cancer” for the party. “Someone who suggests that maybe no planes hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that the horrific school shootings were a hoax, and that the Clintons crashed John Fitzgerald Kennedy junior’s plane is not living in reality,” he said.

Critical mass

The slow, cautious and hesitant break that McConnell is leading with Trump illustrates the process that the party itself is going through. After the assault on the Capitol, it seemed that a critical mass was beginning to understand, seeing it in action before their very eyes, the scale of the monster they had created. McConnell himself spread the idea that he would be open to convicting Trump in a trial for his impeachment in the Senate. But, an expert in the arts of giving one of lime and another of sand, he ended up saying that he believes that such a trial in the Senate would be unconstitutional.

The Republican leadership in the lower house tried throughout Wednesday, behind the scenes, to reach an agreement with the Democrats that would avoid the bad drink of the vote. But the only thing that would have stopped her, the Democrats claimed, is if the party had unilaterally decided to force Greene to leave the two Committees on which he sits, the Budget Committee and the Education Committee, the latter especially striking when taken into account. their views on the scourge of school shootings.

That the majority party in the House decides to vote to remove a member of the minority party from the committees is unusual. And that’s what Republicans plan to hang onto, arguing that it would set a dangerous precedent to punish a congresswoman for remarks she made before sitting in the House. “Marjorie Taylor Greene’s past comments on school shootings, political violence and anti-Semitic conspiracy theories do not represent the values ​​and beliefs of the Republican group in Congress. I condemn those comments unequivocally, ”House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said in a statement. But, making it clear that he had no intention of taking any action against Greene, he added: “Democrats choose to raise the temperature by taking the unprecedented step of advancing their hold on power.”