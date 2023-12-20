You can confidently call it a rollercoaster, the past week of Marjolijn Warren. She was shocked by the vet bill of 12,000 euros for her injured cat Puk. A sky-high amount for the Utrecht resident, who has to live on social assistance benefits. It seems impossible to pay the bill, but when she tells her story A.D changes everything.
Job Oldegbers
Latest update:
20-12-23, 18:43
