Marjane Satrapi returns. After years away from comics, an art in which she reached the pinnacle and received massive applause from the public and critics, the author of Persepolis He returns to drawings and comics. Or something similar.

“There was something important to say,” Satrapi (Racht, Iran, 54 years old) explained this Tuesday in the living room of his home in Paris. “And drawing is the first expression of the human being, prior to writing.” What the cartoonist and filmmaker wanted to tell was the death in Iran, on September 16, 2022, of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman detained by the moral police for not wearing the mandatory veil in this country for women. . She wanted to tell this and what came after: a wave of protests and brutal repression.

“Mahsa Amini will forever be the symbol of the fight for freedom. “He died from wearing the veil wrong,” he says. And she summarizes: “Iran is experiencing the world’s first feminist revolution.” What Satrapi then did, at the initiative of the late French editor Sophie de Sivry, was to bring together three specialists (the political scientist Farid Vahid and the historian Abbas Milani, both Iranians, and the veteran French reporter Jean-Pierre Perrin) and a dream team of 17 comic authors (including several Iranians and the Spanish Patricia Bolaños and Paco Roca). The result is Woman Life Freedom, the motto of the revolution and the title of the book published by Reservoir Books in Spanish and Editorial Finestres in Catalan.

“Making manis and signing manifestos is great, but it has little mileage,” he explains. “One book remains.” At another point in the conversation, she states: “You have to be humble about the influence of a book, a song or a movie. I sold millions with Persepolis and I don’t know how many hundreds of lectures I gave. Did I change something? What do I know? Did I arouse people’s curiosity? Yes. I contributed a little. Just a little bit, although that’s the only way to change the world.”

Pages from Marjane Satrapi’s book ‘Woman, life, freedom’.

From interviews with Marjane Satrapi one always comes away with the same feeling: the character that appears in her comics is exactly her. The whirlwind of ideas, the clarity in its principles, also an iron character. As soon as she enters her apartment, and seeing that the editor is accompanied by a photographer, she warns that she refuses to be photographed. “It’s not to act interesting,” she justifies, “but every time someone takes a photo of me, I feel a little like the Africans of the 19th century, I have the impression that they are stealing my soul. I don’t even let my friends take photos of me, and they know it. And if they do, I take away their phone and delete it.” There she remains.

Three years ago, in the previous interview in his Parisian workshop – then, with photos – he said: “I no longer feel like making comics, and if you don’t feel like doing something, it’s better not to do it.” “Actually now I haven’t made any comics,” says the author. “I have done a double page illustration and the cover. That’s it”.

It’s not little. On all pages of Woman Life Freedom, which is much more than a protest book or a non-fiction comic, you can feel the strength of this indomitable artist, who came to France to study and created a comic classic. On the cover of the new book you can see a group of faces, women with their hair in the air as if it were a bonfire. And men next to them. “A big difference is that this time the movement Woman Life Freedom “Men support it, because women’s rights are the rights of society.”

Paco Roca’s page for the comic ‘Mujer Vida Libertad’, coordinated by Marjane Satrapi.

On the inside pages, Satrapi illustrates the chapter Feared and hated, about the Islamic Revolutionary Guards. “They are not called the Guardians of Iran,” she observes. And he adds: “This regime does not love Iran. They don’t dress like Iranians or talk like Iranians. Iran, to them, sweats it.”

She insists that in Iran a minority has held the majority hostage for almost half a century. That the country has advanced and modernized while the regime remained frozen in time or went backwards. That women, protagonists of the revolt, were educated and fought to achieve basic freedoms in the face of misogynistic and corrupt priests and bureaucrats. “They are a minority and do not represent even 15%, and among them are the religious lunatics, but also a large part of people with economic interests,” says Satrapi. “And these people, are they interested in making changes? And, if they did go, where to? “They could go to China, Venezuela, Russia… They violently cling to power and that’s how it works.”

Pages by Patricia Bolaños for ‘Mujer Vida Libertad’, coordinated by Marjane Satrapi.

Like in Persepolis, the veil is almost a protagonist in Woman Life Freedom: “In March 1979 [año de la revolución], women were already in the street to say: ‘We don’t want to wear veils.’ But there weren’t many men then. The revolutionary left said: ‘The veil is not our problem because we are facing a problem of social classes.’” But she is clear: “The veil is a symbol of women’s submission. It means saying: ‘I am a sexual object, I must cover myself because, if not, the man will have an erection.’ And she starts at six years old, because at that age she can already excite a man. She already sees the perversity of the thing…”. For Satrapi, “removing the veil is important.” But he laments: “Neither the left nor the feminists in the West support us, because they have gotten it into their heads that Islam and Muslims were the same: if you attack Islamism, you attack Muslims.”

She is not happy, the director of films like radioactive, with a part of feminism. “I am a factual feminist, not a castrating one,” she says. “I have always refused to go to women’s literature or film festivals.” “Both the films and the books,” she adds, pointing to her head, “I make them with this part of my body. My tits and my sex have nothing to do with this. If I am appreciated I want it to be as a filmmaker, not as a man, woman, hermaphrodite. If there are festivals for men and women, let’s make them for blacks and whites. Or short and tall, because, I assure you, if you are 1 meter 10 or 1 meter 50, you will not have the same vision of the world. They are ghettos! “This feminism doesn’t interest me at all.”

In the final chapter of Woman Life Freedom, Satrapi talks with co-authors Vahd, Perrin and Milani. He illustrates and narrates the Joann Sfar scene. At one point, Satrapi says of the current protests: “It’s like an avalanche. The snowball is too big. “It can’t be stopped.” Then he predicts that the regime will fall: “They have celebrated their 45 years, they will not reach 50.” “When I say that the regime is dead,” he clarifies in the conversation with EL PAÍS, “it is not because I have a fantasy or take my wishes for reality, nor because I am optimistic, because, how are we going to be optimistic if we will all die?” ? But if you see the cultural revolution that has already taken place, this youth that aspires to freedom, this town that has always been the most pro-democratic and pro-Western in the region, the place of women and the consideration that women have for the men. He puts it all together and it is concluded that the regime cannot stand.”

The events of the last year and what may come have altered her expectations: until the death of Mahsa Alimi at the hands of the regime, and after 23 years without setting foot in Iran, she doubted that she would return. She had made a will for her saying that she should be buried there. Everything has changed: “Now I know I will return.” Live.

