The legal situation of Marius Borg Høiby, the 27-year-old eldest son of Mette-Marit of Norway, has become complicated since his partner reported him on August 4 for bodily harm and vandalism. On August 7, things went even further awry due to “illegal possession,” according to a police report, of a motorcycle, for which he is also being investigated. Added to this is the fact that two ex-girlfriends have accused him this week of having been violent in the past, and the police have extended the charges for alleged abuse. The son of a relationship prior to his mother’s marriage to Haakon, heir to the Norwegian throne, Marius has apologized for the assault on his girlfriend and says he has “mental problems” and has been in treatment “for drug use.” Although he has no institutional obligations as he is not part of the royal house of the Nordic country, his difficulties may have repercussions on the image of the monarchy, represented today by King Harald and Queen Sonia of Norway.

It all began on August 4, when Norwegian police officers went to a house in Oslo to report a violent incident. Two days later, police confirmed that Marius Borg Høiby had been charged with physical harm against a woman. He was arrested and questioned, then released. His mother postponed her planned trip to Paris to cheer on Norwegian athletes during the Olympic Games for a few days. Prince Haakon, who was already in the French capital when the news broke, described the incident as “serious,” but declined to comment further. On August 13, palace sources confirmed to the national press that Princess Mette-Marit had contacted the victim, whom her son referred to as his “girlfriend” to the police and in his statement, although the victim’s lawyer has told the Norwegian press that the relationship had ended.

The contact between the princess and the whistleblower provoked mixed feelings in Norway. The newspaper’s political commentator Dagbladet, Lars Helle published an article on August 13 in which he indicated that Mette-Marit “must have had the best intentions when she called her.” The problem, he added, is that this type of contact “can drag the official part of the royal family into the center of the scandal.” He was referring to the possibility that the future queen of Norway was trying to influence the young woman in some way. Especially since she has immunity due to her rank, but her son does not. And if it were to go to trial, that phone call could end up being analyzed in court. On the other hand, the Norwegian weekly magazine And now The court has published photos of Marius and the girl in question in the vicinity of the home of Princes Haakon and Mette-Marit. The plaintiff’s lawyer, Mette Yvonne Larsen, deplored the images “of people who are in a very difficult situation.” “Both parties are in dialogue,” the lawyer wrote in a message sent to the commercial television channel TV 2.

Marius is part of the royal family, which consists of his mother and Prince Haakon, and the couple’s two children: Prince Ingrid Alexandra, 20, second in line to the throne, and Sverre Magnus, 18. They are his maternal siblings. “Although Marius does not have a bodyguard, he lives in a house in Skaugum, the estate southeast of Oslo that is the official residence of Princes Haakon and Mette-Marit,” explains Caroline Vagle, a Norwegian reporter specialising in royalty. In her opinion, what has happened “puts the entire royal family in a very difficult situation.” “In addition to personal pain and the difficulties of the moment, they have to manage how all this affects the institution, the monarchy,” she says in a telephone conversation.

Mette-Marit and Haakon of Norway with Prince Ingrid Alexandra, Prince Sverre Magnus and Prince Marius Borg on Norwegian National Day 2006. Antony Jones (UK Press via Getty Images)

For the moment, the popularity of King Harald, 87, does not seem to have suffered. A survey carried out by the daily Dagbladet On August 16, he said that 73.7% of Norwegians do not want him to abdicate, despite the health problems that the monarch is suffering from. Last January, Nettavisena Norwegian digital outlet, conducted a similar poll and 63.5% believed that the sovereign should remain in office. The abdication was a hot topic at the time after Queen Margrethe of Denmark announced in her New Year’s speech that she was handing over the reins to her son, the current King Frederick X.

Although Princess Mette-Marit’s eldest son has not yet commented on the other two accusers, in the open letter he published after his arrest he not only apologized “for something that should never have happened.” He admitted to being “under the influence of alcohol and cocaine when I caused physical harm and destroyed objects in an apartment.” He also revealed that he had psychological problems that have been a challenge during his childhood and adult life. He added: “I have struggled with drug use for a long time.” He also promised to return to treatment for his addictions. “While all this does not excuse his violent acts, it does explain many things: he is a young man who has difficulty finding his place,” explains Vagle. “The recognition of his addictions confirms the rumors that circulated about the kind of life he led,” he concludes.

Marius Borg (top right), Princess Mette-Marit’s firstborn, poses with the Norwegian royal family on the occasion of Princess Ingrid Alexandra’s (second in line to the throne) 18th birthday in June 2022. DPA via Europa Press (DPA via Europa Press)

Dagbladet revealed on August 15 that the police are continually investigating the royal family’s entourage for any kind of threats. “In the royal family’s circle [del hijo de la princesa Mette-Marit] There are famous and wealthy heirs, but also people involved in drugs and fraud,” the publication notes. Marius’ biological father, Morten Borg (Høiby is his mother’s maiden name), has a criminal record for cocaine possession; he has not yet commented on his son’s situation.

In 2001, shortly before her wedding to Prince Haakon, the then aspiring princess even had to publicly apologize for her past. “My youthful rebellion was stronger than others and I led a wild life,” she said. She also addressed her presence at parties where drugs were used: “I pushed the boundaries and it took me time to get over that experience.” Marius was 4 years old in 2001, and from the time he got married he participated in the public life of the Norwegian royal family. In 2017, the year in which he was fined for cocaine use at a music festival, according to Norwegian media, he decided that he wanted more privacy, and his portrait and biography were removed from the palace’s official website. His name remains and appears in some photos. He then moved to the United States to study at Santa Monica College in Los Angeles, but returned to Oslo in the summer. He then went to Milan to do an internship with German designer Philipp Plein. He has also worked as a trends editor for a London luxury magazine, a property consultant and a motorcycle mechanic. But little is known about what he does now or what his future aspirations are.

For now, he is expected to be questioned by the police again next week. Will the events with Marius affect the wedding of Princess Martha Louise, Haakon’s sister, to the shaman Durek Verret, scheduled for August 31? Vagle maintains that the wedding will go ahead, “but there is no doubt that when a family is in such a serious crisis it cannot be erased overnight.” It remains to be seen whether Marius will be one of the guests.