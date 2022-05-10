To free the city of Mariupol from the Russian siege, more weapons would be needed. This was stated by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressing the Maltese deputies. “Ukraine has not received the amount of weapons needed to unblock the siege of Mariupol and liberate the city,” he said. The military of the Azov battalion, he added, ” are still continuing their resistance at the Azovstal plant. We are using all possible diplomatic tools to save them, but Russia is not accepting any of the proposed options. We asked our partners to provide weapons to unlock Mariupol and save both civilians and the military. “