The Ukrainian city of Mariupol is not yet completely lost, but the situation there is “serious and difficult”. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, contradicting the announcements of Moscow, according to which the port city of eastern Ukraine would have fallen into the hands of the Russian army today. News also confirmed by the Chechen leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, with a message on Telegram.

“The situation is difficult, the situation is serious,” Zelensky told reporters in Kiev, noting however that there are still several ways to free the city. “There is a military way and we are preparing,” Zelensky said, arguing that Western help is needed to do so.

Another solution would be the diplomatic and humanitarian one, Zelensky said, listing several proposals that Kiev has already proposed to Moscow, including an exchange of “wounded”. “Decisive days await usthe decisive battle for our state, for our country, for the Ukrainian Donbass “, underlined Zelensky.