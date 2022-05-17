In the “occupied” territories of Ukraine, particularly Mariupol, there is “the risk of spreading many diseases, especially cholera”. The alarm was raised during a briefing by Dorit Nitzan, coordinator of health emergencies for Europe of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Nitzan, quoted by the news portal ‘Ukrinform’, explained that “according to the information we receive from the NGOs, in Mariupol the waste water mixes with the drinking water”. The risk of spreading diseases has prompted Nitzan to ask for “precautions: we prepare vaccines and cooperate with NGOs that can visit the city and support people”.