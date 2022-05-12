Home page politics

A Ukrainian military commander, located at the Azov Steel Plant, calls Elon Musk for help © Cover-Images/Imago/JIM WATSON/AFP (montage)

Ukrainian troops are still in the Azov steelworks in Mariupol. A military commander is now personally asking Elon Musk for help.

Mariupol – The Ukraine conflict has been raging for almost two and a half months now, and there is still no sign of relaxation. The Ukrainian port city of Mariupol was particularly hard hit. However, a few Ukrainian troops are still in one place in the almost completely destroyed city: in the Azov steel industrial plant. From there, a military commander uses an unusual means – and asks Elon Musk personally for help.

Mariupol: Ukrainian commander trapped in Azov steel plant – call for help to Elon Musk

This is Serhiy Volyna, commander of the 36th Marine Brigade. His unit has been holding out for weeks in the steelworks besieged by Russian troops. Negotiations for escape corridors have so far been unsuccessful. The longer the Ukraine war lasts, the less likely rescue for the people there seems. Volyna claims to have set up a Twitter account and personally asked Musk for help on Wednesday evening: “Help us get from Azov steel to a mediator country. If not you, then who?”

“They say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible,” he continues. “Our planets are next to each other as I live where it is almost impossible to survive.”

Video: Current developments in the Ukraine war

Ukraine war: military commander trapped in steel mill – call for help to Musk on Twitter

Musk himself has not yet responded to the military commander’s tweet. Other users, however, assure Wolyna of their sympathy and post the international media coverage of his action in response. “Don’t give up!” Says one user, for example.

It is not yet clear whether the call for help can actually do anything. According to the Ukrainian government, more than a thousand soldiers are still in the vast underground facilities of the Mariupol steel plant. They are the last defenders in the strategically important port city, which is now completely under Russian control apart from the industrial area. (mef/afp)