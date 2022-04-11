The last battle for Mariupol has begun. In the city under siege since February 25, where not even trees are left standing, where with each Russian shoulder a new symbol has been delivered to the catalog of atrocities – the maternity ward, the theater, the starving civilians in the cellars – the noose has tightened up to asphyxiate the last remaining in the ruins and in the basement, the last survivors and the last soldiers.

The forces of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic, with the support of the bombing of Moscow, took control of the port yesterday, at least according to the announcement of the separatist leader Denis Pushilin. Having taken the port, the city is now under the control of the occupation forces, with the exception of an industrial area – that of the steel mills – where the Azov battalion and what remains of the Mariupol battalion remain barricaded.

Ukrainian soldiers are now concentrated in the Azovstal and Azovmach factories after more than a month of fighting. In the huge Azovstal metallurgical complex, which gives access to the port of Mariupol, about 3,000 soldiers are still fighting.

“Today the last battle will probably be fought,” the 36th Brigade of the Ukrainian Navy named after Rear Admiral Mikhail Bilinsky would have written on Facebbok. The brigade, which defended Mariupol for 47 days, explains that it has exhausted all resources: «For more than a month, the Marines have been fighting without supplies of ammunition, without food, without water. We are slowly disappearing ». The long post ends with an appeal: «Dear Ukrainian people. We don’t know what’s going to happen, but we really ask you to remember the Marines with a kind word. We have done everything possible and impossible ». The authenticity of the message is doubtful, even if it comes from the official page of the Brigade and, once again, verifying the extent of the areas under Russian control is also difficult, as is ascertaining whether the port, a fundamental objective of Moscow, has actually been “Freed”, as the Russians say. One thing is certain, the Chechen fighters of Kadyrov are launching the attack on the besieged Ukrainian forces, but conquering an industrial area protected by reinforced concrete tunnels is far from easy.

At this stage of the war, capturing the city on the Sea of ​​Azov would give Russia a land bridge to the Crimean peninsula, which Russia annexed eight years ago. Moscow has been trying for 45 days, without stopping, to take it in order to complete the terrestrial corridor that reaches the peninsula from the Donbass controlled by the pro-Russian republics.

Meanwhile, in the martyr city, there is still fighting, “the defense of Mariupol continues and the connection with the units of the defense forces that defend it is stable and is maintained” tried to reassure the commander of the Ukrainian armed forces, Valery Zaluzhny. “We are doing everything possible and impossible to win and save the lives of personnel and civilians,” he added. Deputy Mayor Serhiy Orlov also insists: “Ukrainian forces are resisting Russia.”

In the same hours came the words of President Zelensky, which returned the horror of a city of 400,000 people razed to the ground: «Mariupol was devastated, there are tens of thousands of deaths. But despite this, the Russians are not stopping their offensive ».

It is not known how many victims actually are, but the testimonies of refugees fleeing the city and local authorities speak of bodies lying in the streets and of most of the buildings damaged or destroyed. At least 20,000 deaths are feared, with the leader of the pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, who hypothesizes “well over 5,000 victims”, although obviously blaming the Ukrainian forces.

Those who failed to escape and are not buried under the rubble of razed houses are still hiding in shelters, without food, water and electricity since Russian forces surrounded the city and blocked humanitarian corridors to the West. 33,000 people were forcibly deported to Russia and the temporarily occupied districts of the Donetsk region according to the estimates of the Ukrainian commissioner for human rights Lyudmila Denisova.

But for Mariupol the sequence of horrors may not be over yet: “A previous use by the Russian army of phosphorus ammunition in the Donetsk region increases the possibility of their future use in Mariupol,” writes the British Ministry of Defense in intelligence bulletin.