Russia captured Mariupol. And in the southeastern port city of Ukraine, the situation is calm, civilians can return. This is the report provided by the Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a rare meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who – in front of public TV cameras – congratulates him on the success of the operation and announces that he has canceled the assault on the Azovstal steel mill, where the last Ukrainian soldiers in the city are barricaded. The plant, added Putin, must in any case be besieged ” so that a fly cannot pass ”. Interfax reports it underlining that the Russian president reiterated that he will guarantee the safety of the Ukrainian military who surrender.

According to Shoigu – who appears in civilian clothes unlike what happened in the past – Russia has evacuated more than 142,000 civilians from Mariupol, while 1,478 Ukrainian fighters have already surrendered. Instead, more than two thousand Ukrainian fighters are still inside the Azovstal metallurgical plant. According to the Moscow Defense Minister, Mariupol was freed by the Russian armed forces and the Donetsk people’s militias.

For his part the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov he said the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol will be under Russian control by today. “Today Azovstal will be completely under the control of the Russian armed forces“, said on Telegram the commander of the Chechen militias fighting in Ukraine, assuring that this will happen around the middle of the day.

“The Ukrainian fighters left in the steel mills still have the opportunity to surrender in the morning hours,” added Kadyrov, saying he was certain that if they did, the Russian leadership would make “the right decision.” The Ukrainian side talks about the presence of about a thousand civilian refugees on the spot.