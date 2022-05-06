Russian troops have intensified attacks against the Azovstal steel mill in recent hoursin the besieged city of Mariupol, where a new evacuation of civilians is underway, according to Ukrainian sources.

(Also read: (Moscow admits that Western aid has delayed its offensive in Ukraine)

The last part of the High Command of the Ukrainian Army indicates that “Russian invaders continue to block Ukrainian defense units inside the Azovstal plant”, the last stronghold of the Ukrainian resistance in that strategic port city.

In that installation they still resist hundreds of civilians entrenched since the beginning of the invasion on February 24including children, although some have already been able to leave thanks to an evacuation operation sponsored by the UN and the Red Cross.

The next stage of rescuing civilians from the Mariupol Azovstal steel plant is underway, the head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Andriy Yermak assured today.

He added that during the “complex operation” to evacuate civilians from Mariupol and the Azovstal steel plant almost five hundred people have already been rescued.

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, reported on Twitter that in the joint operation of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) “two safe passage convoys successfully evacuated almost five hundred people from the plant from Azovstal, Mariupol and surroundings”.

Today, Mariupol awaits a new convoy to evacuate civilian refugees in the steel mill The mission coincides with Russia’s announcement of a three-day truce starting Thursday to allow the escape of civilians trapped in that industrial complex, although the Ukrainian troops denounce that it is not complying.

Pope: war ‘threatens the whole world’

The Pope Francis assured today that all wars are “cruel and senseless”but that the one that has been taking place for more than two months in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion “has a larger dimension and threatens the whole world“.

“Even before the pandemic ended, the whole world was faced with a new and tragic challenge: the war in Ukraine. After the end of World War II, regional wars have never been lacking,” the pontiff said.

The pope, who has condemned the war in Ukraine on numerous occasions, has shown the Vatican’s willingness to “do everything possible” to help achieve a peaceful solution. He has even asked for a meeting in Moscow with the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, to ask him to stop the conflict.

*With information from Efe and AFP

More world news