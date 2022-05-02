Ukrainian War, the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal steel plant, Mariupol plant, will resume today. Yesterday, more than 100 people have already been evacuated: the first displaced are headed to Zaporizhzhia.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said for the first time there were two days of a “real ceasefire” and the humanitarian corridor to evacuate civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol has begun to function. And after announcing that 100 had already been evacuated, he announced that operations would resume this morning.

“Today (yesterday ed) we finally managed to start the evacuation of people from the Azovstal. After many weeks of negotiations, after many attempts, several meetings, phone calls and proposals. There hasn’t been a single day in which we have not searched to find a solution that would save our people. For the first time since the war, this vital corridor has started to function. For the first time there has been a two-day ceasefire, “Zelensky said in a video. disseminated on social networks.

After yesterday’s evacuation, however, the Azovstal steel complex was again targeted by Russian bombing. This was reported by CNN, citing the commander of the 12th brigade of the National Guard Denis Schlega. Hundreds of Ukrainian civilians are still trapped in the ruins of the plant.

Meanwhile, two explosions took place this morning in the southern Russian region of Belgorod, on the border with Ukraine. This was stated by the governor of Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov, who specified on social media that “no damage or injuries were caused”.