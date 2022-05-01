“Our thoughts immediately go to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol barbarously bombed and destroyed, from here I renew the request that safe humanitarian corridors be set up for people trapped in the steel plant”. Thus the Pope at the Regina Caeli in St. Peter’s Square.

“I wonder if we are really looking for peace, if there is the will to avoid a continuous military and verbal escalation, if we are doing everything possible to ensure that the weapons are silent”, he said, adding: “Do not surrender to logic. of violence, to the perverse spiral of arms, take the path of dialogue and peace “.

“I suffer and cry thinking about the suffering of the Ukrainian population”, he then said, thinking in particular of the “weakest, the elderly, children. There is even terrible news of children being expelled and deported.”