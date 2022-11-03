The Trump-Putin pact. The secret dossier unveiled by the New York Times

While the war in Ukraine has continued unabated for more than now nine monthsthe New York Times makes a sensational revelation. According to the most prestigious newspaper in the world, in 2016 a secret pact between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putincalled “The Mariupol Agreement“. The American newspaper – reports Repubblica – joins the pieces of a puzzle that, for the first time, sees together the Russian hacking of the 2016 American presidential elections and the advance of Putin’s tanks in Ukraine. Russiagate and war, united in one international intertwining in which Trump and Putin appear as business partners. Departure date is July 28, 2016. The night Hillary Clinton accepted the nomination of the Democratic Party for the presidential elections. A secret plan, called “Mariupol”, which foresaw the invasion of Ukraine by Putin and the creation of a autonomous republic in the Eastwhose new “president” would be his own Yanukovych.

The Russians, claims the New York Times, were certain that if Trump became president thanks to Kremlin– continues Repubblica – that plan would not have met obstacles. In the following weeks hacker Russians would have stepped up the attacks for damage Clinton and help Trump win the election. But the victory of Biden in the 2020 it had complicated the Kremlin’s plans, even if it didn’t stop the Russian president. Trumpbefore leaving the White House, he had pardoned Manafort, one of the suspects intermediaries of this deal, convicted of fraudulent bankruptcy and lying to the FBI. A few months later, Putineven without his friend in Washington, would have moved i tanks towards Ukraine.

