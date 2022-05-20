War Russia-Ukraine, Zelensky: “The Donbass is hell. Massacre of civilians”

There war in Ukraine does not stop and the army of Zelensky has no intention of taking a step back either Mariupolthe martyr city overlooking the Sea of ​​Azovnow in the hands of the Russians. But contrary to what was believed, the soldiers of the Azov battalion are still, in an unspecified number, inside of the Azovstal steelworks. Deputy Commander and spokesperson for the Azov Battalion, Svjatoslav Palamarnicknamed ‘Kalyna’, did not leave the Mariupol steelworks with the other soldiers who surrendered to the Russians. “Today is the 85th day of the war. Me and my command we are on the territory of the Azovstal factory. AND’ an operation is in progressthe details of which I will not announce, “he said Palamar.

In his daily evening message, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskygave a terrible assessment of the situation in the Donbass. “There is the helland that’s not an exaggeration, “Zelensky said as the Guardian reports.” The brutal and utterly useless bombing from Severodonetsk, with 12 dead and dozens injured in a single day. The bombings of other cities, the air and missile attacks by the Russian army: all of this it is not just war hostility“said the Ukrainian leader.

