Ukrainian war, a new attempt is underway to rescue women, children and the elderly from Mariupol through a humanitarian corridor. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereschuk, as announced by the BBC, said that the mission was planned starting at 12 today and that the evacuees should be taken in the direction of Zaporizhia. In fact, previous efforts in this direction failed, last time yesterday, with both parties accusing each other of having broken the agreements.

Through his Telegram channel, Vereschuk urged civilians to be “careful and vigilant”, because the Russians could trace a second parallel corridor on Russian territory.

For its part, the Red Cross declared the need for an immediate humanitarian corridor from Mariupol, besieged for 55 days. Local media announced this, adding that the International Committee is ready to facilitate the safe exit of people from Azovstal as soon as the parties agree.