Some of the port city’s inhabitants managed to make their way to areas controlled by Kiev through humanitarian corridors in previous weeks.| Photo: EFE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

The mayor of Mariupol, located in southeastern Ukraine, told the Associated Press on Monday (11) that more than 10,000 civilians have died in the city since the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country.

Vadym Boychenko, manager of the port city, accused Russian forces of preventing humanitarian convoys from entering the city so that these deaths would not be discovered.

The United Nations High Commissioner said in a bulletin on Monday that it had information on 1,842 civilian deaths across Ukraine since the start of the war, but admitted that the real numbers were likely much higher.

Mariupol, which has had more than 80% of its infrastructure destroyed, according to Ukrainian reports, is particularly targeted by Russia because Moscow intends to establish an area of ​​continuous rule between the regions administered by pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk and Lugansk and the province of Crimea. , annexed by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2014.

The Ukrainian army says it expects a “final battle” for Mariupol in the coming days, as Moscow has withdrawn troops from the Kiev region and plans a decisive offensive in the east.

Boychenko said around 120,000 civilians were in urgent need of food, water and heating in Mariupol and that only residents passing through Russian “filtering camps” were being allowed out of the city, to Russia or to breakaway areas in Ukraine. . Before, part of the inhabitants managed to leave the city through humanitarian corridors and go to regions controlled by Kiev.

Pro-Moscow separatists declared on Monday that they had taken control of the port of Mariupol, which the mayor denied. “It’s been difficult, but our heroic soldiers are holding up,” Boychenko said.