“Those who have left the city say that hell exists and is in Mariupol”. Thus the mayor of the city devastated by the Russian siege, Vadym Boychenko, while the first groups of civilians are starting to emerge. Speaking with the BBC, he stressed that the situation is “very difficult” and that the supplies of water and food are almost out. According to Boychenko, who is no longer in Mariupol, where a Russian administration has been established, about 20,000 people have died in the city since the invasion began.

