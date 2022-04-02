Russian soldiers took Mariana Vyscemyrska hostage, the girl who became famous for the photo taken in the Mariupol children’s hospital. This was reported by the Ukrainian online newspaper Obozrevatel. Her relatives initially asked to take her to Ukrainian-controlled territory because the Russians would use her for their own propaganda purposes but this was not possible. The volunteers report it.

I received an update from a relative of Marianna – a pregnant girl from Mariupol’s bombed hospital. They were able to reach her on the phone briefly. Last night at 10pm, Marianna gave birth to a baby girl! They are ok, but it’s very cold in Mariupol and the bombing doesn’t stop pic.twitter.com/PSLxI6I0zZ – Olga Tokariuk (@olgatokariuk) March 11, 2022