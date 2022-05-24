They discovered them while they were clearing the rubble of a skyscraper in the “black city”, a symbol of the destruction and ruthlessness of the war in Moscow, Mariupol. There were 200 dead bodies, in an advanced state of decomposition. “Their smell invaded an entire neighborhood as they were pulled out,” said the mayor’s adviser, Petro Andriushchenko. As always, he relies on Telegram. He reports that they have not been buried and it is unknown if they will have it: the residents refused to take their bodies to the morgue, according to the humiliating procedure imposed by the pro-Russian soldiers.

It is the new horror discovered in the port of the Southeast, after the massacre of the bombs that have given no respite for three months. Nothing is known about the two hundred, except that they were trapped in the refuge of a palace in via Myru (pace). Unearthed from the holes that covered them and piled up in a makeshift cemetery on the street, locked up in black sacks and abandoned there. For the official burial, according to the new rules of the pro-Russian, in fact, it is necessary to bring the dead oneself to the morgue, or to record a video in which it is declared that the deceased was eliminated by the Ukrainian forces, according to what transpires from the news of Kiev . Many residents objected, and then the entombment fell to the Russians. This carnage is only the latest act, in chronological order, of an endless list of victims of the heavy bombing on Mariupol. That would have caused up to 20,000 deaths in ninety days of war, Ukrainian local authorities explain. At least 4,000 for the United Nations.

The fall of the Azovstal steel plant marked the turning point. What was once a rich seaside production center is now a ghost of blackened, destroyed and razed buildings that the Russians are starting to transform. The Moscow Ministry of Defense announced that it had completed the demining of the port, with the defusing of 12,000 explosives. “The approach channels and inland waters have been cleared of sunken ships and other navigation obstacles,” he said in a statement. From this morning at 8 o’clock, Russia will open a “humanitarian corridor” 115 miles long and 2 miles wide in the direction of the Black Sea, to allow foreign ships to leave the port. In the city, however, the “Russification” of information has begun: large mobile screens broadcast the Moscow news in all districts, explains Ukrainian Ukrinform. Images also run on Telegram. Ukrainians call it “Zombie TV”, and contest the initiative. They denounce what they see as the extreme offense: “We cannot feed our people this propaganda”, are the comments under the official Ukrainian posts on Telegram.

And then there is the trial of the fighters of the Azov Brigade, forced to surrender and captured. For them, “enemy Nazis number one”, Moscow must prepare an exemplary punishment, to be shown to him and to the world. It will be held in several phases, one of the first will be symbolically in Mariupol, as the head of the self-proclaimed Republic of Donetsk (DPR), Denis Pushilin, is keen to point out. “I think we shouldn’t delay with the trial – he says triumphantly in a video -, and a certain number of intermediate ones should appear before the main court, as it was after the Great Patriotic War. Before Nuremberg, there were the courts of Kiev and Kharkov and a number of others. Apparently, one of the first will be the Court of Mariupol ». Representatives of foreign countries, “including Western ones”, are also expected to attend live the fall of the Azovstal. The southern port must become, in the Russian narrative, a Ukrainian appendage of the Kremlin: this is why yesterday information circulated according to which the governor of St. Petersburg, Oleksandr Beglov, would dream of a great twinning for Mariupol. And he would have already discussed it on the phone with Pushilin, as well as with the self-proclaimed mayor of the new Russian Mariupol, Kostyantyn Ivashchenko. “Mariupol is going through a difficult phase today and we are ready to contribute to its rebirth,” Beglov explained. Everything is ready for the «rebirth»: «We must establish industrial links, in the sectors of construction, health, education, culture. The siege of Leningrad and the occupation of Mariupol, with its heroic liberation from the fascist invaders during the Great Patriotic War, left a profound mark on the destiny of the people ». As if to say, the past is just rubble that Moscow would like to erase the memory of. –