Mariupol refugees at a temporary accommodation center for refugees in Taganrog, Russia| Photo: EFE/EPA/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

The authorities in Mariupol denounced this Saturday (26th) the mass deportation of doctors and patients refugees in the basement of a hospital in the city, which is under siege by Russian troops. According to Ukrainian portal Ukrinform, local sources reported the arrest of around 700 people, of whom an unspecified number were deported to an unknown location.

Volodymyr Zelensky’s government had previously warned of the lack of safe humanitarian corridors to evacuate citizens from Mariupol. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk told the public television station that only private vehicles could leave the city, as she said Russian troops blocked buses.

Kiev and Moscow have been trading accusations in recent days that the humanitarian corridors established by both sides failed to work. In this regard, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Friday (25), after the European Union summit in Brussels, his country’s intention, in cooperation with Turkey and Greece, to support the evacuation of Mariupol, where about than 100,000 people are imprisoned.